La gala de los Goya 2023 ha dado mucho de qué hablar. Después de tres horas y cuarto de duración, es normal que se generen anécdotas de lo más divertidas y que den lugar a todo tipo de memes. Y es que en las redes no se ha podido evitar opinar y relatar, cada uno a su estilo y forma, lo que ocurría en la principal gala de premios del cine español, siempre haciendo gala del gen español y el sentido del humor. Así hemos querido recopilar cuáles han sido los temas más parodiados y los estilismos con mayor número de parecidos razonables entre el público que, paciente, estuvo atento a toda la gala.
El ritmo de la gala siempre da para mucho entre las redes sociales y es que, por más que se intenta, la gran cantidad de categorías y nominaciones hace que la duración y el ritmo no pueda controlarse.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Esto genera la desesperación de los productores al escuchar los discursos.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Aunque algunos piensan que fue rápida
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Los valientes que la seguimos desde nuestras casas nos volvemos críticos de cine sin necesariamente tener idea de cine.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Eso sí, hubo un detalle que despertó todas las bromas: el nuevo color de las figuras
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Las bromas sobre los estilismos
Si algo se repite en todas las alfombras rojas son las apuestas arriesgadas en los estilismos que a veces no salen del todo bien y se convierten en los peores looks de la gala. Pero no todo es malo. Los nominados en esta categoría de estilismos obtienen su propio meme.
Belén Rueda como burbuja de Freixenet.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Nieves Álvarez bloquea la visión
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Parecidos razonables
C Tangana, miembro perdido de la Familia Addams
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
También el estilismo de Nieves Álvarez encontró un parecido
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
El Norte nos llama... o a Jason Momoa, Antonio Orozco o a los SEAL.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Clara Lago entre el público y andaluza
Clara Lago fue una de las presentadoras de la gala, y su papel como tal fue muy aplaudido aunque tuvo momentos que desconcertaron al público como con su acento andaluz
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Pero si algo llamó la atención fue la reacción del público cuando la madrileña se coló entre las butacas para seguir con la gala
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
La gran expresividad de Denis Ménochet
El actor francés ganador de un Goya por su papel en 'As bestas', Denis Ménochet, fue uno de los más expresivos de la gala, sobre todo al escuchar su nombre como ganador del 'cabezón'.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Diezminutos.es
En Diez Minutos te informamos sobre las últimas noticias del corazón y de la monarquía y sobre tus realities, series, telenovelas y programas de televisión favoritos.