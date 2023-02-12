La gala de los Goya 2023 ha dado mucho de qué hablar. Después de tres horas y cuarto de duración, es normal que se generen anécdotas de lo más divertidas y que den lugar a todo tipo de memes. Y es que en las redes no se ha podido evitar opinar y relatar, cada uno a su estilo y forma, lo que ocurría en la principal gala de premios del cine español, siempre haciendo gala del gen español y el sentido del humor. Así hemos querido recopilar cuáles han sido los temas más parodiados y los estilismos con mayor número de parecidos razonables entre el público que, paciente, estuvo atento a toda la gala.

El ritmo de la gala siempre da para mucho entre las redes sociales y es que, por más que se intenta, la gran cantidad de categorías y nominaciones hace que la duración y el ritmo no pueda controlarse.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Por trigésimo séptimo año consecutivo, el ritmo de los #Goyas2023 es pic.twitter.com/Tx2rXypM8T — Glitter Punk 🏳️‍🌈 🔻 (@Glitter_Punk) February 11, 2023

Esto genera la desesperación de los productores al escuchar los discursos.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Productores y realizadores de la gala al ver que casi todo el mundo habla más de 1 minuto #Goyas2023: pic.twitter.com/YZrPIgTATx — Paloma⁷🕊 (@PJopaloma) February 11, 2023

Aunque algunos piensan que fue rápida

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cómo esperaba que fuera la gala de los #Goyas2023 // Cómo está siendo pic.twitter.com/JXVPaZgk0Z — Randy Meeks (@randymeeks) February 11, 2023

Los valientes que la seguimos desde nuestras casas nos volvemos críticos de cine sin necesariamente tener idea de cine.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

#Goyas2023 analizando los distintos nominados cuando no me he visto la mayoría de películas candidatas. pic.twitter.com/5uFnJK02dL — Alexis Romero🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisromloz) February 11, 2023

Eso sí, hubo un detalle que despertó todas las bromas: el nuevo color de las figuras

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

¿Por qué los #Goyas2023 de este año son de color marrón?

Parecen Goyas de chocolate 🙄 pic.twitter.com/NfgwR8fOuu — soylorguor (@soylorguor) February 11, 2023

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Y el Goya de Chocolate está patrocinado por chocolates Goya. #Goyas2023 #Goya2023 pic.twitter.com/FMnr4Az72N — Clara Castaño Ruiz (@claracastruiz) February 11, 2023

Las bromas sobre los estilismos

Si algo se repite en todas las alfombras rojas son las apuestas arriesgadas en los estilismos que a veces no salen del todo bien y se convierten en los peores looks de la gala. Pero no todo es malo. Los nominados en esta categoría de estilismos obtienen su propio meme.

Belén Rueda como burbuja de Freixenet.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nieves Álvarez bloquea la visión

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A quien le toque sentarse detrás de Nieves Álvarez hoy, lo tiene chungo. #Goya2023 pic.twitter.com/vcuyadkWX6 — Núria González López (@nurygglez) February 11, 2023

Parecidos razonables

C Tangana, miembro perdido de la Familia Addams

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

También el estilismo de Nieves Álvarez encontró un parecido

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

El Norte nos llama... o a Jason Momoa, Antonio Orozco o a los SEAL.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jon Nieve a evolucionado a Pepe Sierra Nevada.#Goyas2023 pic.twitter.com/RSuWb1svem — THe GHoST oF iSaBeL Ii 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@iSaBeLIiFaKe1) February 11, 2023

Clara Lago entre el público y andaluza

Clara Lago fue una de las presentadoras de la gala, y su papel como tal fue muy aplaudido aunque tuvo momentos que desconcertaron al público como con su acento andaluz

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Denis Ménochet escuchando a Clara Lago me representa. pic.twitter.com/h6UcUEW1kS — Juanma Lamet (@juanmalamet) February 11, 2023

Pero si algo llamó la atención fue la reacción del público cuando la madrileña se coló entre las butacas para seguir con la gala

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mi #Goya2023 es para la señora que tiene detrás Clara Lago. pic.twitter.com/0AR4nmbkUC — Victor (@NVictorN) February 11, 2023

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lo mejor de la Gala de los Goya es la tía que venía super feliz de haber meado y pasa totalmente de Clara Lago #Goya2023 pic.twitter.com/3PoDTqu3RO — Lady Cobain (@LadyCobainAgain) February 11, 2023

La gran expresividad de Denis Ménochet

El actor francés ganador de un Goya por su papel en 'As bestas', Denis Ménochet, fue uno de los más expresivos de la gala, sobre todo al escuchar su nombre como ganador del 'cabezón'.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

El WHAT THE FUCK que ha soltado Denis Ménochet cuando ha ganado también la mejor película se ha oído en su pueblo. #Goya2023 pic.twitter.com/6oJG7Da1Tm — Dramón 🥄 (@Dramonator) February 12, 2023