La noche de los Oscar es un gran momento para toda la industria del cine, pero para los menos cinéfilos que no quieren perderse el salseo, los momentazos y los mejores looks de la noche, una de las cosas más importantes es, sin duda, los memes. Porque celebrar la noche del cine viendo a todas las estrellas juntas está bien, pero echarse unas risas está mejor, y la gente ha demostrado en las redes sociales tener un gran sentido del humor.

De hecho, entre nuestros tuiteros españoles ha habido mucho humor, mucha imaginación a la hora de crear los memes y también mucho tiempo libre, porque hasta a Pablo Motos le han metido en medio de todo este meollo: conocida por todos es su amistad con Will Smith, pero ya hemos visto cómo se las gasta: en medio de la noche, en pleno directo, y por culpa de una broma de Chris Rock sobre la alopecia de su mujer, se subió al escenario y le cruzó la cara a su compañero de profesión. "¡Mantén el nombre de mi mujer fuera de tu p*ta boca!", le gritó desde su asiento tras pegarle... así que muchos han avisado ya al presentador de 'El Hormiguero' para que en su próxima reunión no se pase de la raya:

Pablo Motos esperando a Will Smith la próxima vez que vaya al Hormiguero. pic.twitter.com/Ds1N17Xafk — Frikimalismo (@Frikimalismo) March 28, 2022

Will, ahora queremos que hagas lo mismo con Pablo Motos. pic.twitter.com/UGjGBMx13k — 𝔸𝕣𝕖𝕫𝕟𝕠 (@Arezno) March 28, 2022

Por supuesto, el momento 'tortazo' fue el que más atención recibió durante la noche, e incluso ensombreció bonitos momentos, como el lazo azul en apoyo de los refugiados ucranianos que lució en su solapa Diane Warren, o la propia entrega de los premios:

Diane Warren, en los Oscar 2022 con un lazo azul como apoyo a los refugiados ucranianos Gtres

Will Smith en su discurso de aceptación: “Dios me mandó al mundo a dar amor”



Also Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/taDtXwaXwa — Emiliano (@Emiarcila1) March 28, 2022

Primeras imágenes de Chris Rock después del altercado con Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/WKENMroJ5m — Celiz💋 (@CelizDeco) March 28, 2022

Tampoco gustó demasiado el homenaje que se le hizo a la película 'Encanto': todo lo relacionado con éste salió regular, empezando por el traje rosa de Sebastián Yatra para la alfombra roja (que compararon con un niño en su primera comunión, aunque parecía más un algodón de azúcar) y terminando por la actuación:

Todos invitados a la primera comunión de Yatra Maria. 😇 pic.twitter.com/6RFy3uCcn5 — Kelly Towerss 💫 (@KellyAfterDarkk) March 27, 2022

Viendo la performance de No se habla de Bruno en los Oscar

Al principio // Al final #AcademyAwards #Encanto pic.twitter.com/PdhoL7wGS0 — Mitsuko (@Sotoma0407) March 28, 2022

Yo viendo lo que le hicieron a We don't talk about Bruno en la presentación de los#Oscars #Oscarmanía pic.twitter.com/ZHyaU161cl — Navi-ki Lake (@navi_lake) March 28, 2022

Yo escuchando la versión de No se habla de Bruno de los #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sZKDbwxYLC — 🌙 Victor |Moon Knight Era (@VictorO51283416) March 28, 2022

Y, por supuesto, la gala no estaría completa sin sus momentazos: las reacciones de los propios asistentes de la gala al golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock, la reunión de famosos, las polémicas por premiar a unas películas y no otras... todo bajo el paraguas del humor, con el que, al final, es mucho más llevadero. ¡Échate unas carcajadas!

*Todos esperando a Lady Gaga en los #Oscars*



Lady Gaga en su casa: pic.twitter.com/4MAvKA0qn4 — David;⚡️ (@GAGAXBTS) March 27, 2022

Los actores presentes cuando vieron que Will Smith se paro enojado a plantarle un golpe a Chris Rock #Oscars #AcademyAwards #Oscarmanía pic.twitter.com/F2IfRepMRY — ✨Gabs✨ (@Goldenvante_97) March 28, 2022

nicole kidman me representa cuando vi a will smith enojarse pic.twitter.com/jpfbBHvyI6 — ◟ lu harry’s house (@hrryfairyhabit) March 28, 2022

Yo mañana cuando me despierte a las 5 para ir a trabajar y vea que le han dado el Oscar a Will Smith y no a Andrew o a Benedict pic.twitter.com/cOLFqj8cZD — Alberto (@albertobuendiaa) March 27, 2022

