La noche de los Oscar es un gran momento para toda la industria del cine, pero para los menos cinéfilos que no quieren perderse el salseo, los momentazos y los mejores looks de la noche, una de las cosas más importantes es, sin duda, los memes. Porque celebrar la noche del cine viendo a todas las estrellas juntas está bien, pero echarse unas risas está mejor, y la gente ha demostrado en las redes sociales tener un gran sentido del humor.
De hecho, entre nuestros tuiteros españoles ha habido mucho humor, mucha imaginación a la hora de crear los memes y también mucho tiempo libre, porque hasta a Pablo Motos le han metido en medio de todo este meollo: conocida por todos es su amistad con Will Smith, pero ya hemos visto cómo se las gasta: en medio de la noche, en pleno directo, y por culpa de una broma de Chris Rock sobre la alopecia de su mujer, se subió al escenario y le cruzó la cara a su compañero de profesión. "¡Mantén el nombre de mi mujer fuera de tu p*ta boca!", le gritó desde su asiento tras pegarle... así que muchos han avisado ya al presentador de 'El Hormiguero' para que en su próxima reunión no se pase de la raya:
Por supuesto, el momento 'tortazo' fue el que más atención recibió durante la noche, e incluso ensombreció bonitos momentos, como el lazo azul en apoyo de los refugiados ucranianos que lució en su solapa Diane Warren, o la propia entrega de los premios:
Diane Warren, en los Oscar 2022 con un lazo azul como apoyo a los refugiados ucranianos
Gtres
Tampoco gustó demasiado el homenaje que se le hizo a la película 'Encanto': todo lo relacionado con éste salió regular, empezando por el traje rosa de Sebastián Yatra para la alfombra roja (que compararon con un niño en su primera comunión, aunque parecía más un algodón de azúcar) y terminando por la actuación:
Y, por supuesto, la gala no estaría completa sin sus momentazos: las reacciones de los propios asistentes de la gala al golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock, la reunión de famosos, las polémicas por premiar a unas películas y no otras... todo bajo el paraguas del humor, con el que, al final, es mucho más llevadero. ¡Échate unas carcajadas!
