Eurovisión 2022: los mejores memes de la 66 edición

Hay dos formas de seguir el Festival de Eurovisión: la versión purista analizando cada actuación en directo o a través de los memes que nacen en las redes sociales. Nosotros, tenemos que reconocerlos, nos quedamos con esta última.

Por Diezminutos.es
los mejores memes de eurovisión 2022
DM

    Los memes de Eurovisión 2022 ya están aquí. No hace mucho que los memes llegaron a nuestra vida, pero ya no podemos vivir sin ellos. Según la RAE el término 'meme' significa: "Texto, imagen, vídeo u otro elemento que se difunde rápidamente por internet, y que a menudo se modifica con fines humorísticos". Hay programas de televisión, realitys y famosos que casi son más conocidos por los memes que se crean de ellos que por méritos propios. Lo mejor es que a través de los memes que circulan por las redes puedes estar al día de cualquier cosa con un punto de vista muy particular y por regla general siempre te sacarán una sonrisa.

    Eso es lo que pasa con Eurovisión, que recordamos más a los candidatos por los memes de sus looks o de suss actuaciones que por los temas o el país al que representan en el certamen musical. Los canales oficiales están muy bien para seguir las actuaciones pero una risas y una visión diferente del festival como la que vas a ver a continuación, no le hacen mal a nadie.

    SOBRE LAS PRIMERAS SEMIFINALES

    Albania, Austria y Dinamarca han quedado fuera de la final y eso no ha sentado nada bien a los Eurofans, que han mostrado su indignación a través de divertidos memes.

