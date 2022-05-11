Los memes de Eurovisión 2022 ya están aquí. No hace mucho que los memes llegaron a nuestra vida, pero ya no podemos vivir sin ellos. Según la RAE el término 'meme' significa: "Texto, imagen, vídeo u otro elemento que se difunde rápidamente por internet, y que a menudo se modifica con fines humorísticos". Hay programas de televisión, realitys y famosos que casi son más conocidos por los memes que se crean de ellos que por méritos propios. Lo mejor es que a través de los memes que circulan por las redes puedes estar al día de cualquier cosa con un punto de vista muy particular y por regla general siempre te sacarán una sonrisa.

Eso es lo que pasa con Eurovisión, que recordamos más a los candidatos por los memes de sus looks o de suss actuaciones que por los temas o el país al que representan en el certamen musical. Los canales oficiales están muy bien para seguir las actuaciones pero una risas y una visión diferente del festival como la que vas a ver a continuación, no le hacen mal a nadie.

Chanel va de mariquita 🐞 en homenaje a todos nosotros 💅🏻#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/lUaR6BMcmt — Víctor V. (@_victorvalero) May 8, 2022

Chanel no solo nos representa en Eurovisión, sino también cuando hacemos listenings. #Chanelazo #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/LES8pJoFCB — Lion ♂🇷🇸🇸🇮🇳🇱🇸🇪🇮🇸 (@brerulo) May 5, 2022

SOBRE LAS PRIMERAS SEMIFINALES

Albania, Austria y Dinamarca han quedado fuera de la final y eso no ha sentado nada bien a los Eurofans, que han mostrado su indignación a través de divertidos memes.

El mood de todos los Eurofans viendo que en la final no está Albania ni Austria #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 #ESC2022 #EurovisiónRTVE pic.twitter.com/9Nosesm0au — ana mata🏳️‍🌈🐺🍌 🇮🇹🇦🇱🇳🇴🇨🇿🇦🇹 (@AnaMata_9) May 10, 2022

Cuando anunciaron que Suiza era el primer clasificado:#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/xQS1HsugPa — Gilbert (@gesdominguez) May 10, 2022

🇦🇱Albania y 🇦🇹Austria no pasan, pero a la vez 🇪🇦España tendrá más posibilidades ya que han pasado más baladas#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/EvFIOOIM0f — ChicoSinSuerte (@EscandaloNando) May 10, 2022

Albania y Austria sin pasar a la gran final. Todos nosotros ahora mismo. #Eurovision #EurovisionRTVE pic.twitter.com/eHDHxUa2CX — Lola Mento 🇦🇱🇹🇩🇪🇸🇨🇾 (@La_Tuttifruti) May 10, 2022

El jurado cuando salga Chanel a actuar tras haber estado escuchando 12 baladas seguidas #EUROVISION #EurovisionRTVE pic.twitter.com/BDpslwzzmP — Peipon (@_peipon) May 10, 2022

