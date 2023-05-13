Ver la final de Eurovisión 2023 en directo está muy bien, pero seguirla a través de las redes sociales es otro nivel. En directo puedes seguir las actuaciones: ver la técnica, si hay algún 'gallo', algún error en las coreos, pero si realmente quieres saber TO-DO del Festival de Eurovisión y, además, echarte unas risas, no te puedes perder los meses que ya circulan por las redes. Aunque no te despistes y disfruta también de las actuaciones, entre las que apoyamos a nuestra candidata Blanca Paloma y su actuación. Pero en este artículo lo que pretendemos es que te diviertas y te quedes con algunos de los memes más divertidos de una noche en la que hasta Los Morancos y Supervivientes se han colado en Eurovisión, con todo el respeto a los 26 artistas que compiten al micrófono de cristal y a Kate Middleton que ha tocado el piano para el festival. Y nuestro internacional David Bisbal y una de sus anécdotas también ha tenido su momento de gloria convertido en meme.

Mi madre: NO PISES, QUE ESTÁ FREGADO

Yo en mitad del pasillo sin saber qué hacer:#Eurovision #Eurovision2023 #EurovisionRTVEpic.twitter.com/7ytlq5oJfd — Lu 🖤🤍 (@LuciaCMor_) May 13, 2023

Cómo están los maquinas primero que todo #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/hAxKnljnK5 — Paracetamor (@paracetamor) May 13, 2023

Los subrayadores en mi estuche esperando a que los use#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/1ov7m1qOqy — Lu🦋 (@luucharro) May 13, 2023

me da igual quien gane hoy eurovision para mi el momento ha sido este, no somos conscientes de lo importante que es que haya hecho esto delante de toda europa 🫶🏼 #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/HWUFgEeM9D — marina 🇮🇹 (@marinadpp) May 13, 2023

¡Lord of the Lost llega con una espectacular actuación de rock a Liverpool!



"Blood & Glitter" es el nombre de la propuesta de los representantes de Alemania 🇩🇪#Eurovision2023 #EurovisiónRTVE #Eurovision



⭕https://t.co/2jNbbM8Vrk pic.twitter.com/3II90vaQXn — RTVE (@rtve) May 13, 2023

se pensaban que no nos ibamos a dar cuenta #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9mc6gotJix — meery✨ (@meeryfuentess) May 13, 2023

Por qué la peña de #Eurovision viste como la aristocracia de los Juegos del Hambre 🙄 pic.twitter.com/z6YELDfcsl — Guille Tort (@guille_tort) May 13, 2023