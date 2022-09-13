Premios Emmy 2022: listado completo de los ganadores de la 74ª edición

La gran cita de la industria televisiva ha llegado. La madrugada del lunes 12 al martes 13 de septiembre (horario español) ha sido el momento elegido para emitir a través de la NBC, y con retransmisión en varios canales internacionales como Movistar+, la 74ª edición de los Premios Emmy 2022, los galardones de la televisión estadounidense. Desde el teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles hemos podido ver cómo, tal como auguraban las quinielas, los favoritos han sido los triunfadores de la noche. The White Lotus, Ted Lasso y Succession han confirmado su éxito, ya validado en los visionados de sus respectivas plataformas, con este reconocimiento de la Academia de Televisión. Estas ficciones han acumulado 5, 4 y 3 premios, respectivamente.



Premios Emmy 2022: listado completo de los ganadores

Mejor serie de drama

Better Call Saul (Movistar+)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

El juego del calamar (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Movistar+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Colegio Abbott (Disney+)

Barry (HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Disney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (HBO Max)

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick (Disney+)

The Dropout (Disney+)

¿Quién es Anna? (Netflix)

Pam y Tommy (Disney+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Actor principal de drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actriz principal de drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Actor principal de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Actriz principal de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor principal de miniserie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Escenas de matrimonio)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam y Tommy)

Actriz principal de miniserie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (¿Quién es Anna?)

Lily James (Pam y Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (La asistenta)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Actor secundario de serie de drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar)

Actriz secundaria de serie de drama

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Actor secundario de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Colegio Abbott)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz secundaria de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbott)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Actor secundario de miniserie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam y Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Actriz secundaria de miniserie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Programa de sketches

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Programa de variedades

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Concurso

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Mejor dirección de serie dramática

Hwang Dong-hyuk (El juego del calamar)

Mejor dirección de serie cómica

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Mejor dirección de miniserie o película para televisión

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor guion serie dramática

Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Mejor guion de serie cómica

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott)

Mejor guion de miniserie o película para televisión

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor guion de programa especial de variedades

Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel)